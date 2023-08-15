Strong Storms Still Possible in Minnesota on Wednesday Evening

Strong Storms Still Possible in Minnesota on Wednesday Evening

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Warmer and drier conditions are on tap.

Temperatures and winds ramp up Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front, which will be the focus for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

National Weather Service
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Some of these storms may be severe.

Confidence is increasing in a heat wave building late this week into early next week.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports