Strong Storms Still Possible in Minnesota on Wednesday Evening
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Warmer and drier conditions are on tap.
Temperatures and winds ramp up Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front, which will be the focus for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Some of these storms may be severe.
Confidence is increasing in a heat wave building late this week into early next week.
