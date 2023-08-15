The Best & The Worst Community Colleges -Where Does Central Minnesota Rank?
MINNESOTA OFFERS GREAT OPTIONS FOR A BETTER EDUCATION
Community colleges offer people a great opportunity to towards a better education, at an affordable price, in times when traditional college options aren't so attainable in our current economy. However; some colleges are better than others. How do our Minnesota community colleges rank up against the rest in the United States?
WALLETHUB BRINGS RESULTS
WalletHub.com compared approximately 650 community colleges comparing things like cost and quality, in-state tuition, fees, and student-to-faculty ratios.
You'll be happy to know that Minnesota made the top 5 best of.
1. New Mexico
2. Connecticut
3. Maryland
4. Oregon
5. Minnesota
There was also a listing of the top 20 Community Colleges in the United States and central Minnesota did well in the rankings. St. Cloud Technical and Community College came in at number 17, and Alexandria Technical & Community College came in at number 5!
THE NORTH STAR PROMISE
If you've been thinking about going back to college, now might be the perfect time in Minnesota, as tuition has been frozen and families making under $80,000 have a chance to earn their 2 or 4-year degree with no tuition costs. It's a pretty incredible time for students who are wanting to learn a new profession, finish what they started if they already have credits, or get a fresh start. If you want to learn more about what it would take to qualify for free tuition, click HERE and learn more.
To be eligible for 'The North Star Promise,' you need to meet the following requirements:
- You must be a Minnesota resident
- Have a family adjusted gross income below $80000
- Attend a Minnesota higher education institution or tribal college
- Not be in default on a state or federal student loan
- Be enrolled taking at least one credit
- Meet satisfactory academic progress standards
- Have not already earned a baccalaureate degree
- Be enrolled in a program or course of study that applies to a degree, diploma or certificate
If you decide to go back to school, you're in good hands in Minnesota! If you want to attend Alexandria Technical & Community College, or St. Cloud Technical & Community College, click Here for ALEXTECH and click HERE for SCTCC.