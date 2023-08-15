Crimestoppers: Cash Box, Bike, Cars Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen bike on the 100 block of 3rd Avenue Northeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates the owner saw a black male with a slender build who was between 5'8 and 5'11 wearing a black shirt with blue jeans take the bike. The bike is described as a Schwinn steel blue with large road tires, black and blue seat and a cable lock tied to the top of the frame.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a theft from vehicle on the 200 block of Wilson Avenue Southeast. A license plate was stolen from the front of the vehicle. The plate is WV6737.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 400 block of 7th Avenue South where a 2002 Honda VT 600 motorcycle was taken. The motorcycle has leather saddle bags, a back rest and a rack. Mages says it had been under a blue cover that was also taken. The license plate is 65028MD.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on 1400 block of Washington Memorial Drive. It was a 2008 red Kia Rondo with Minnesota license plate PAB 143. Mages says the vehicle has an after market black front bumper.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a robbery on the 2300 block of Division Street West. Mages says the suspect is described as a black male wearing a black mask and dark gray hoodie with gray sweatpants. The suspect took a cash box from a business and fled on foot to a white mini van. The incident happened on August 14th at 4 a.m.

The Benton County Sheriff's Department is reminding people if they have any information on a crash that happened in Benton County on Highway 10 to contact them. The Highway patrol is seeking more information on the crash that happened on Friday August 11th.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.