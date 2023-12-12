These Things Make Our Pets In Central Minnesota Go Crazy
If you have a pet, you know that they are a part of your family. And just like other members of the family, we have to accept their good qualities with, how I shall say this, their shortcomings.
Just like family members, sometimes they’re a bit too loud or leave a mess behind for you to clean up. But we love them, so we just cope the best we can, right?
Our 3-year Morkie, Latte, is mostly a sweet girl who loves attention. You know, belly rubs and playing fetch, and of course treats. We can’t forget the treats.
We’ve learned recently that there’s one thing she doesn’t like, the Liberty Mutual Emu.
Actually, she hates any of the Liberty Mutual TV commercials, even just seeing the actor that plays Doug makes her bark. But especially the commercials with the Emu in them.
So, I started thinking, I wonder what sends the pets of Central Minnesota into orbit, so to speak. And we got some interesting and somewhat amusing answers.
Lissa says “Paisley runs and hides as soon as I take out the vacuum. She goes nuts over a cat or a squirrel in the yard. She’ll pace by the window and jump and bark. If she’s outside, she’ll run and chase them”.
Kim replied “Bicyclist, sun reflecting onto the ceiling, a running vacuum and the wiper blades turned on in the car/truck”
Missy has two dogs. “Our one dog - doesn't like when the big neighbor dog comes over. Our other dog - the grass moving. (and his bark is an ear-piercing decibel level lol)”.
Lynette says that “Mine barks at the wind” .
Duamel told us “Birds” .
Again, we accept their shortcomings, but Lord knows they probably have to deal with enough of ours so maybe that's why we just accept them for the way they are.
