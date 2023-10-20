Pet CPR Class In Maple Grove Saturday

MAPLE GROVE (WJON News) -- You can learn CPR for your pet and help a good cause at the same time this weekend. Pet Emergency Education is hosting a Pet CPR class in Maple Grove on Saturday.

Participants will learn how to take vital signs, how to provide first aid, and how to perform CPR for dogs and cats. Everyone taking part will also receive a PetCRP+ Certification valid for two years.

There is a fee to attend, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the volunteer non-profit Adopt a Husky of Minnesota.

