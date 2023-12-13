Adopt A Fur-Baby. Pet(s) of the week!

Need a new friend to move in that won't steal your food from the fridge? These fur-babies need a home and could be just right for you.

Photo by Tri-County Humane Society Photo by Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Say hi to "Bonky"! Read on to find out how he got his name...

From Marit at the Tri-County Humane Society:

Bonky is charming everyone with his big heart. He got his name because he has a habit of occasionally running into things. (Our medical team discovered some visual abnormalities, although he is getting along just fine and is otherwise healthy.) What this 5-year-old neutered mixed breed pup lacks in perfect vision he more than makes up for with his sweet demeanor. He's doing great with housetraining, but he'll likely need a refresher in a new home. What we know for sure: He's a big fan of peanut butter-filled Kongs!

Photo by Tri-County Humane Society Photo by Tri-County Humane Society loading...

If you're like me and you're more of a cat person, then meet Smokey!

From Marit at the Tri-County Humane Society:

Smokey is 10 years young and looking for a new home! For a cat, 10 years old is practically middle-aged. She’s an independent cat who also has a cuddly side. This spayed cat enjoys eating wet food and sleeping in sunny windows. In the past, she's done well with other cats, children, and parakeets. Smokey has been having visions of her very own stocking by a fireplace! She qualifies for our "Name Your Own Price" promotion.

Contact the Tri-County Humane Society if you like to make these or cuties a part of your family.

