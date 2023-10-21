Find Your Forever Friend At Crossroads Center Today
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can find your forever friend at Crossroads Center Saturday. The Tri-County Humane Society is hosting a meet and greet as part of their Howl-O-Ween adoption.
They have two four month old puppies and a mother cat with seven kittens for people to stop in and visit. The puppies can be adopted on site for the special price of $300. Puppy adoption is usually $500.
The kittens are not ready to go home yet but people can put a $20 deposit down on one if they are interested. Tri-County Humane Society's Olivia Schomer says their kennels are really full, and they have a lot of animals in need of a new home.
They also have some dogs on a special $50 promotion through the weekend, you can see those pets on their website tricountyhumanesociety.org. The event runs until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, and is located near the Games By James store in the mall.
