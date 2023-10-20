St. Cloud Area Dog Park Gets New Lighting In Time For Fall/Winter

Being a pet owner in Minnesota gives you the chance to explore and enjoy all our state has to offer. One of my family's favorite things to do any time of the year, but especially so in fall is head to an area dog park with our dog. Last night we stopped near our house at the St. Augusta Dog Park, and we realized that the city has installed lights!

During the summer months, I called the St. Augusta City Manager and talked about ways to improve the park, from a dog's sensory point of view it's lacking in some areas, and what other improvements could be potentially fundraised through other community groups/businesses.

There wasn't much fruit born from that conversation, but he did tell me that lights would be coming to the park, by the end of fall, thanks to a grant from Xcel Energy. There are now three poles with LED lights on them, facing into the dog park from the parking lot.

The lights look great, and it will be nice to have as we know it gets darker earlier during the fall and winter months, so people who work until 6-6:30 can still run their dog out to the park, and let their 4-legged friends get some exercise, without needing to be on a leash or line.

Never heard of or been to the dog park in St. Augusta? It's located at the corner of Highway 7 and 28th Ave, right behind the Emerald Ponds development.

When I lived in Southern Minnesota I had the opportunity to be a front-row spectator as a HUGE dog park was fundraised for and installed in Albert Lea. The park even received a $10,000 grant to go towards it's implementation, and now when we go back it's a busy spot with people bringing their dogs and socializing.

My hope is that St. Augusta's dog park can also grow into that place, for both people and dogs, and thanks to a grant from Xcel Energy it seems to be on it's way there.

