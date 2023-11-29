The TSA's new canine calendar for 2024 is out. Sounds like a great stocking stuffer already. But it gets better and for more than one reason. First, it's free to download. Second, because one of the featured dogs is from the Minneapolis airport.

Paws-itively Cute: Today, we released the 2024 TSA Canine Calendar, an annual tradition that honors the agency’s more than 1,000 explosives detection canines working across the U.S. The 2024 TSA Canine Calendar is now available for immediate download.

The canine from the Minneapolis Airport is a precious pup named Zita. She's a German Shorthaired Pointer. Zita trained under K9 Eebbers, who was named cutest canine last year. So Zita hopes to follow in those footsteps. The canine that is named "cutest" gets to be on the cover of next years calendar.

Photo by TSA.gov Photo by TSA.gov loading...

These pooches definitely deserve to be in the limelight since they spend each day doing some very serious work. They're trained to detect the scent of explosives, or material used for explosives. They spend an intense 16 weeks training at the TSA Canine Training Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Best of all, you can download the calendar for FREE. Download it now so you can peruse all the pretty pups! Just click HERE and download your calendar!

