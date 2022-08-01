If you are looking for a splash of color this week, look no further than the Pierz area as Smude Sunflowers posted late last week that one of their fields of sunflowers is ready to bloom this week, and that might be just the thing you need to brighten your day/week.

According to the post by Smude Sunflower Oil:

"The sunflowers are going to be ready this coming week! Here is what you need to know. They are located at 400 Centennial Drive, Pierz, MN 56364. Please DO NOT go to any of the other fields as some locations may block the flow of traffic and may put you in danger.

No need to check-in, and no fee. We just asked that you respect the field. You can purchase sunflowers for $10 a dozen and you can pay at our actual office building at 500 Centennial Drive, Pierz, MN 56364. We also have some products available to purchase at our 500 location."

Are you wondering just how much time you'll have to experience the field in full bloom? The sunflowers in bloom generally last about 2 weeks, so your time is limited but it would be well worth the trip just to see an entire field in bloom!

Also, congratulations to Jenni Smude as she recently won "the 2022 Minnesota Manufacturing Woman-Owned Manufacturer of the Year!!"

