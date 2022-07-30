Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars.
While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
One ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store in Forest Lake and the other ticket was sold at a Casey's General Store in Fridley. Those tickets matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball.
The numbers drawn are 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67.
The Mega Millions jackpot goes back down to $20 million for the next drawing on Tuesday.
