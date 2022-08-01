What’s New This Year at the Benton County Fair

SAUK RAPIDS -- The 109th annual Benton County Fair kicks off this week in Sauk Rapids. The six-day fair ranks as one of the top five most well-attended county fairs in the state of Minnesota.

GRANDSTAND SHOWS:

Fair Board Member Ted Prom says there will be a number of new attractions for you to check out this year, including the ranch rodeo in the grandstand Tuesday night.

We've had a lot of requests in the past to try some more horse shows, but our regular horse arena just isn't big enough. We thought now is the time to try something different. So Tuesday night we have the Ranch Rodeo, there's going to be a lot of local participation in that.

Another new horse show is the Draft Horses on Wednesday starting at 9:00 a.m. also in the grandstand. That show is free for you to go and watch.

Also new in the grandstand this year is Autocross which starts at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

MIDWAY RIDES:

One of the biggest attractions every year at any county fair is the midway. For the second year in a row, the Benton County Fair in Sauk Rapids will have a ride that you will only be able to experience either here in town or down at the Minnesota State Fair. Prom says The Equinox Ride is back again!

It's here now and it's set up. Yep, it only runs here then from here they slowly take it down and set it up down there. That is pretty cool that it is just limited to here and the State Fair.

Gopher State Expositions operates the Midway rides.

Wristband days are Wednesday from noon until 5:00 p.m., Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., Friday from noon until 5:00 p.m., Saturday from noon until 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5:00 p.m. Wristbands are $30 per session for unlimited rides.

Get our free mobile app

LIVE MUSIC:

The Cottonwood Stage will have a number of free live musicians and bands for you to watch including Harper's Chord, Dave Lumley, Andy Austin, Gig Noonan, and many more.

There is a brand new stage this year for the bands in the Beer Garden.

Tuesday - Switch

Wednesday - IV Play

Thursday - Pandemic

Friday - Mason Dixon Line

Saturday - Honey Badgers

Sunday - Kat Blue

KIDS DAY/MILITARY DAY

Prom says Kids Day on Saturday is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.

We got a lot of sponsorships this year, we were able to get more bikes, trikes, helmets, hot wheels, scooters, and power wheels. So there will be free giveaways that the kids can enter. Also, Crafts Direct donated over 200 bird houses for the kids to make.

Military Day is on Sunday with the annual parade starting at 11:00 a.m. Also back this year is the Remembering Our Fallen photographic wall memorial.