District 742 Plans Transportation Fair

WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair.

Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00.

School officials say the benefits of school bus driving include no weekends, no evenings and no holidays.

Pre-registration is not required, just stop in find out more information at the district administration office in Waite Park (1201 2nd St. South).

