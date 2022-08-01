The only proper way to measure garlic when cooking is with your heart. If you love garlic, you're not going to want to miss the Garlic Festival happening in Hutchinson on August 13th.

Join the many garlic growers of MN, the MN makers who sell garlic themed merchandise, the MN Food vendors who will focus their dishes around…GARLIC!

Join in the "promenade” with a costume, taste test garlic, send the kids to make kites and crafts, buy garlic, enjoy live music, smell the garlic, talk to garlic farmers, and watch local MN chefs prepare dishes using locally grown garlic, and more. It is a day to celebrate all things garlic. There is a lot going on at this festival, and there's no shortage of great flavors coming from it. Check out the full program of events here.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to the great garlic offerings, there is also a beverage pavilion where Crow River Winery will be serving up some great local wine, craft beer, and garlic bloody mary's. And if you are looking for a cool treat, MN Nice Cream will be serving garlic ice cream.

The Minnesota Garlic Festival is Saturday, August 13th at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. Tickets for the event are only $10 and can be purchased here.

To stay up to date with the latest additions to the Minnesota Garlic Festival, be sure to like them on Facebook.

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022