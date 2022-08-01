After 2 Years, 35 Foot Bloody Mary Bar is Back in Minnesota
It's been a two year wait. Not that anyone needs to explain why we haven't had a chance to utilize a 35 foot Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar in the last two years. Anyone say pandemic? But it is BACK!!
This Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar is located in Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis. It is SO worth the effort to go and check this thing out. Anything you can possibly think of to adorn the top of a Bloody Mary, and a few things you never would have thought of, are available. There is everything from beef sticks (of course) to cheeses, to mini donuts, to mini pancakes to pretzels, to.... whatever you can think of available.
The description on the Hell's Kitchen website makes me just want to go and check this thing out like... NOW!
...take a trip down our black icicle hallway and create your own jacked up Bloody featuring 243 hot sauces, gourmet rim salts, olives, meats, cheeses, peppers and dozens of other garnishes. Or make a magnificent Mimosa from an array of juice options, fresh fruit, candy, and a whirlwind of other colorful and creative options.
I know that Bloody Mary's sound the best in the Fall, or in colder months. At least to me that's when it sounds the best. And guess what... that time is just about upon us! Or you could choose to take advantage of the mimosa bar. Not nearly as many garnishes, but several juices and other sweet type things that you can choose to add to your drink. Plus, the menu at Hell's Kitchen is something you'll want to check out as well
See you there!
