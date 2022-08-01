This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have.

Berg’s Country Barn started eight years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.

Get our free mobile app

She turned the barn into a home decor pop-up shop specializing in fall decor in September and holiday decor in November.

Berg's County Barn sees thousands of shoppers during their limited pop-up events, and for good reason. This is a great place to go for decorating inspiration, fun gifts, and a fun shopping experience. It is an event that my mom and I make sure to get to every year.

In 2022, Berg's Country Barn will be open these weekends for their fall shop:

September 8th - 11th

September 16th -18th

Their holiday shop will be:

November 4th- 6th

November 11th - 13th

November 18th -20th

In years past the fall shopping dates in September have stretched over three weekends, but this year it is just two weekends, with one of them being an extended four-day experience. Just something to note on your calendar.

This experience is truly one-of-a-kind and something that makes a great girls' trip. Be sure to follow Berg's Country Barn on Facebook for updates and merchandise sneak peeks.

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022