There Really Is A Baseball Field Under All That Water In Southern Minnesota

Yesterday a slow-moving soaker of a storm system moved through areas of Southern Minnesota. How much rain fell over the length of the storm? Well, one Southern Minnesota High School baseball team tweeted a photo of their field conditions, and let's just say they would need a paddleboard or a snorkel in order to play.

The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers baseball team tweeted out a photo that showed their field conditions on game day, and clearly from the photo they won't be playing a game until it dries out, and that might not be until next week.

or maybe paddle boards we be used! After the photo was posted on Twitter it was picked up by several Minnesota meteorologists in Southern Minnesota to show just how much rain fell during the storm, which also triggered a strange 'worm warning' from the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.



All of the rain that fell in the area also triggered flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service.

The forecast is showing a chance for rain throughout the weekend, but the expected temperatures are expected to stick to the upper 60s and low 70s for the fishing opening Saturday in Minnesota.

