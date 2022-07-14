The Weekender: Evening Paddle, Drive By Art Show and More!

2

Come out and enjoy an evening of paddling on the water. Clear Waters Outfitting Staff will teach you the art of canoeing, kayaking or paddle boarding in hopes of starting you on a brand new hobby. All equipment and life jackets will be supplied. You can arrive to class ready to have fun on the water. Children under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Children under 18 need waiver signed by parent. You're asked to sign up in advance and specify canoe, kayak, or SUP board preference, experience level, and life jacket size when registering. Cost is roughly $30 and the fun starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

CLICK HERE to register!

- Thursday, July 14th, 6:30 p.m.