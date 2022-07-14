The Weekender: Evening Paddle, Drive By Art Show and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Check out some of the fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Head to Sauk Rapids for their Rock The Riverside concert, enjoy a night on the water with an Evening Paddle Class event, see some first responder vehicles up close at the First Responder Event at the Benton County Fairgrounds, check out some great works of art with the Drive By Art Show, and catch a baseball game with the St. Cloud Rox. Read more in The Weekender!
Rock The RiversideSauk Rapids
It's Thursday which means the weekly summer concert series in Sauk Rapids is back. The Rock The Riverside event is a free concert series held at their new outdoor music venue The Clearing. This weeks opening act is Mark Stone with the Headliner Gel. Music begins at 5:30 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, July 14th, 5:30 p.m.
Evening PaddleClearwater
Come out and enjoy an evening of paddling on the water. Clear Waters Outfitting Staff will teach you the art of canoeing, kayaking or paddle boarding in hopes of starting you on a brand new hobby. All equipment and life jackets will be supplied. You can arrive to class ready to have fun on the water. Children under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Children under 18 need waiver signed by parent. You're asked to sign up in advance and specify canoe, kayak, or SUP board preference, experience level, and life jacket size when registering. Cost is roughly $30 and the fun starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Thursday, July 14th, 6:30 p.m.
First Responders EventSauk Rapids
You can get up close to a lot of emergency vehicles at an event this Saturday. The 4th annual First Responders Appreciation Event will be held from noon until 6:00 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. The event is free to attend. Lunch will be served on the grounds as well. All proceeds and donations will benefit the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, July 16th, 12:00 p.m.
Drive By Art ShowSt. Cloud
You can see beautiful handmade works of art just by driving around central Minnesota. The Drive By Art Show is a chance to experience local art from artists from all over the community. Artists will set up displays of their work in their front yards for you to visit and tour throughout the days. For a list of locations you can pick up a map online or at Buddha Glass, Stretch Nutrition, and in the artists yards. The Drive By Art Show runs Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for a map!
- Saturday, July 16th, 1:00 p.m.
St. Cloud RoxSt. Cloud
Check out one of the hottest teams in baseball playing right here in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Rox hold a weekend home series against the Rochester Honkers. Both games will be played at Joe Faber Field with Saturdays game starting at 6:05 and Sunday's game at 4:05 p.m. Single game tickets are just $10.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, July 16th, 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday, July 17th, 4:00 p.m.