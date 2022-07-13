Don’t Miss It, Enormous Flea Market Happens Again This Saturday

For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets. I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it.

The Wright County Swappers Meet boasts that it's enormous and has vendors from all over, many that travel from flea market to flea market. Farm fresh produce, antiques, collectibles and a whole lot more, I'm sure.

It happens every Saturday from April thru October and on special holiday weekends they extend it to Saturday, Sunday & Monday. Holiday weekends are Memorial Day weekend, 4th of July weekend and Labor Day weekend. It's an "early event" starting at sunrise Saturday and going until about 1:30 PM.

Just 20 miles South of St Cloud

WRIGHT COUNTY SWAPPERS MEET - 13594 100th ST NW SOUTH HAVEN, MN 55382 (320) 274-9005

Get our free mobile app

Sounds like a great place to spend an early Saturday and seeing some interesting stuff. I was at a flea market once in Florida at a race track that actually had a vendor selling nothing but stun guns. Really, for $40 you could own your very own stun gun. Only in Florida, I tell ya.

I can't say for sure you'll find yourself a stun gun at the Wright County Swappers Meet but you'll sure see some pretty interesting stuff.

If you are a collector of just about anything, this might be your go-to place to find pieces for your collection of whatever.

Flea markets are just kind of a fun way to spend a day. Whatever you are looking for, I'm guessing you'll probably find it here at this enormous flea market.

Check it out some Saturday and see what you think.

6 of the Best Feelings You Only Get at the Start of a Minnesota Summer

20 Things the World Should Thank Minnesota For