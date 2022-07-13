THEY ARE BACK!

Great River is bringing us an evening of fantastic music and hilarious comedy combined into one grand performance by two talented gentlemen from Little Falls. Comedian Jason Schommer and Musician Michael Shynes will be coming together on Thursday, July 21st at 7 pm for "Schommers & Shynes - Storytellers: Tales From The Road!"

Photo by Beau Peterson

ABOUT THE SHOW

This one-night-only performance will revisit unbelievable tales of their adventures, (or misadventures), on the road over their years of performing, that offer a revealing inside peak behind the scenes, and share the ups and downs of life as an entertainer from two completely different perspectives. Jason and Michael, although they are both from Little Falls, come from different sides of town, and different generations; making this show one that everyone will enjoy. They have both had incredible success with Michael recently releasing his 4th full-length album, "Cinematic Love" to incredible reviews. Jason has toured the world with the late legendary Louie Anderson, who said," Jason is funny, clever, smart, and on his way to the big time!"

Whether it's navigating an icy stage in Poland, dealing with 400 drunk marines in Japan, Falling off the stage during a battle of the bands, or facing disgruntled audiences when a joke doesn't go over very well; the show must always go on, and these two have these hilarious stories to tell and so many more.

Storytellers shares all those crash and burn moments entertainers experience that help develop character and keep the dream of entertaining alive and well.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

Tickets to "Storytellers" are only $20, and all seating is general admission with doors opening at 6:30 pm. You can purchase tickets by calling Great River Arts in Little Falls at 320.632.0960, by stopping by the Great River Arts front office during regular business hours, at 122 1st street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345, or you can get your tickets online by clicking HERE now.



