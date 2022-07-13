Bull Riding and New Food Vendors at the Sherburne County Fair

The Rice Bull Riding Company is one of many events highlighting the festivities at the Sherburne County Fair in Elk River this week. The Sherburne County Fair Board President is Jenni Axelson. She joined me on WJON today. Axelson says the bull riding and mutton busting will take place Friday night starting at 7 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m. She says they have quite a few local bull riders which includes a member of the military home on leave and a father and son duo out of Zimmerman.

The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack show is coming from St. Cloud, Florida and Axelson says a log roller is coming from Canada to participate with these guys. She says she has been challenged to participate in a log roll off and hopes the weather is nice because she doesn't think she will last long. Axelson says she couldn't confirm what day this will take place.

The Sherburne County fair has many new food vendors this year according to Axelson. She says they include the Hickory Hog which features brisket and homemade macaroni and cheese. Axelson says they have a little bit of everything in regards to food and are focused on making this year's fair even more family friendly.

The fair will take place Thursday-Sunday with hours Thursday-Saturday from 7 a.m. - midnight and 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Sunday. The cost to enter is $3 for everyone 6 years of age and older. Learn more about the Sherburne County Fair here. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jenni Axelson it is available below.