Fatal ATV Crash in Morrison County

BUCKMAN TWP -- An ATV crash in Morrison County has killed a child.

Get our free mobile app

The Morrison County Sherriff’s Office reports a 4-year-old from Pierz was driving an ATV on 83rd street east of Highway 25, south of Buckman, MN.

Authorities say the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a rollover. A 6-year-old passenger jumped from the ATV, but the driver was thrown and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger had minor cuts and bruises.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen commented:

This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to anyone involved.

The crash is still under investigation.