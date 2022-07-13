Enjoy The Enormous ‘Buck’ Supermoon Moon Happening Tonight Across Minnesota!

Fans of all things outer space will enjoy the sights tonight as the supermoon makes a return to the skies above Minnesota. The July full moon, known by some at the buck moon, will appear larger than normal as it will be much closer to Earth than other full moons.

The 'buck' supermoon gets its name in part from it's the time that deer are seeing the most growth in their antlers, as much as 2 inches will grow during the months of June and July according to Mississippi State.

According to the folks over at the Old Farmers Almanac, tonight's moon will be the "biggest and brightest of the year" as it's the closest full moon of the year as it will be "222,089.3 miles from Earth"

So what makes it a 'supermoon'? According to NASA "supermoons by definition happen when a full moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit."

So tonight might be a great night, to head outside, right around sunset and take in the moon rising in the sky. I'm sure there will be plenty of photos of the event here in Central Minnesota as the forecast is calling for pretty decent skies, with mostly clear conditions.

In case you are wondering the next supermoon will happen next month, it's called the full pink moon and it will happen on August 11th.

If you want to learn more about the buck moon, or simply the different phases of the moon during the month of July you can check out the Old Farmers Almanac video they put together below.

Share your moon pictures with us, use our FREE app to send them our way!

Get our free mobile app