Local Business Owner to Appear on ESPN2

UNDATED -- An area business owner will take over ESPN this weekend.

Niki Knight is the owner of United States Axe in St. Cloud. This weekend, she’ll serve as a commentator for the World Axe Throwing League’s U.S. Open broadcast on ESPN 2.

Knight says she has a unique skill set that got her the opportunity.

So it's kind of funny, I used to be a TV news reporter, and then I opened an axe-throwing business. I think I might be the only person in the world who is both a competitive axe thrower and also a former news reporter.

Knight will also compete in the tournament as part of the “AXE-vengers” in the melee tournament. This is the first year for that event.

Traditionally, you throw by yourself, either with a hatchet, or you throw by yourself with a big axe. But some people in the community came up with this concept because they wanted to see the sport start growing in the direction and have characters like some other sports. So they wanted to bring some life to the community and have it be a fun different vibe.

ESPN 2 will tape-delay the tournament for playback throughout the weekend.