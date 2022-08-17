Woman Killed in UTV Rollover Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA -- An Alexandria woman was killed when the UTV she was driving rolled over on top of her.

The Douglas County Sheriff says on Tuesday at about 7:45 p.m. his department got a call of a UTV rollover. The callers indicated they were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch rolled over and determined a person was trapped underneath of it.

The callers were able to roll it off the driver and began life-saving measures. It was determined a short time later that the person had died.

Initial investigation indicates the UTV was southbound on Wild Rose Lane when it left the roadway entering the ditch and rolling over.

Get our free mobile app

The Sheriff says the woman has been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Craig of Alexandria.