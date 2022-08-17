Staples Man Charged for Alleged Tax Crimes

Courtroom loading...

STAPLES -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office recently charged Blaine Butler, of Staples, with four felony counts of failing to file income tax returns.

According to the complaint, Butler failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020.

The complaint also alleges Butler’s wife, Melony Butler, through her work as director of the nonprofit Eagle’s Healing Nest, withdrew funds from the nonprofit for her personal use and that those amounts should have been reported as taxable income on their jointly filed returns.

Despite receiving multiple letters from the department demanding they file the missing returns, the Butlers allegedly failed to do so until the investigation was nearly complete. However, the complaint states that those returns were based solely on Mr. Butler’s W-2 income and did not include the taxable income they received from Eagle’s Healing Nest.

According to the complaint, Butler owes over $6,200 in income tax, penalties, and interest.