The K-Bob Café In Princeton Minnesota Closes Its Doors For Good

I may be the last one to know; but I was so sad to hear that after 61 years in business, the iconic K-Bob Cafe, a staple in the Princeton, Minnesota community closed its doors this past August. My understanding is that a Mexican restaurant will be located in that location soon.

MEMORIES

When I think about the K-Bob, I have so many great memories. I remember working with my Aunt Marlene in Fridley, and we would meet her husband at the K-Bob in the morning when we would be coming home from the night shift, as she worked the night shift and he worked the day shift. I remember the delicious smell of caramel rolls, pancakes, eggs, and bacon. I never knew the owners of the K-Bob Cafe, but I remember spending lots of happy times there; great times with family and conversations over coffee and tasty homemade food.

So many people that I went to school with had their first jobs at the K-Bob cafe. It was located right downtown Princeton and was only open mornings to early afternoon, but was just "THE" place to go whenever you wanted a traditional delicious home-cooked meal. Not to mention, lunch had to be followed by a slice of the many homemade pie selections available.

THE K BOB - MAKING YOU FEEL 'RIGHT AT HOME'

There was an article written about the K-Bob Cafe in Princeton back in August of 2019, which shows pictures of their delicious foods, as well as the atmosphere and people that visited there. You can read more about it by clicking HERE.

DO YOU HAVE MEMORIES OR PICTURES?

Did you frequent the K-Bob Cafe in Princeton? Do you have stories you would like to share? Send them to kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com. Thank you K-Bob Cafe for the great food and memories.

