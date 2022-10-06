BECKER (WJON News) - There are a total of ten names on this year's Becker School Board ballot. Here's an interview with the three people running for a pair of two-year terms.

Get our free mobile app

Carla Berger – Speech Language Therapist

Carla Berger - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON. Carla Berger - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON. loading...

Berger has been a Becker resident for 18 years, and her four children range in age from 21 to 7. She says she has always been proud of the way the school district has built relationships with students, and the teachers work to help each student succeed. With 23 years experience in education, she has a good grasp of the challenges facing every school, and what it takes to advocate for every student.

I feel that I am in a unique position. I have 23 years of experience in the education system. I feel like I have a strong understanding of what works and what doesn't in an education system. On the flip side, I have the experience of being a parent, and also know what it's like wanting the best for your own child. I think that having both of those perspectives can make me a good candidate.

Ryan Hubbard – President of Hubbard Electric

Ryan Hubbard - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON Ryan Hubbard - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

Hubbard grew up in the Becker Community. His son graduated from Becker High School last spring, and his daughter is currently in the district. He believes it’s important to show the wider audience that Becker is a great place to raise a family, and that good communication skills and a willingness to bring everyone to the table is a way to succeed.

I think we need to focus on the fact that it is a very good school. Does it have some problems? Yes. We have a great staff. We've got good administration, and we've got very good families and it's a good community.

Troy Berning – Vice-President of I.T.

Troy Berning - Photo by Jeff McMahon. Troy Berning - Photo by Jeff McMahon. loading...

Berning was also appointed to a vacancy on the Becker School Board earlier this year. A resident of Becker since 2003, three of his four children have graduated from high school, with the fourth in her junior year. Berning has been a volunteer, coaching his children’s sports teams, and feels the school board is another way to give back to the community. He stresses the need to provide a well-rounded education, to fit everyone from those entering college to those entering the military.

You know, I’d just encourage everybody to get out and vote. This is a very crucial and critical election for the Becker school. There were two people who resigned. And so those are the two two-year spots. And then there are three people that are up for the four-year spots. So that's five members of the board up for election on a six member board. So it is critical that we get out and vote because almost the entire board is up for election this year.