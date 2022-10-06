Man Sentenced for his Role in Illegal Gun Buying Conspiracy

Man Sentenced for his Role in Illegal Gun Buying Conspiracy

ST. PAUL (WJON News)  – A St. Paul man was sentenced to just over three years in prison for his role in a gun straw purchasing conspiracy.

According to court documents, between May 11, 2021, and October 17, 2021, 28-year-old Gabriel Young-Duncan participated in a conspiracy to illegally buy multiple guns, including one that was used in the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting on October 10, 2021.

Young-Duncan and a co-conspirator agreed to work together to illegally acquire firearms by making false statements to Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) throughout the Twin Cities.

Specifically, the co-conspirator would purchase the firearms, stating on the ATF Form 4473 that the co-conspirator was the actual buyer, and then transfer the firearms to Young-Duncan, who would keep the firearms, or further transfer them to third parties.

According to court documents, Young-Duncan and his co-conspirator worked together to illegally obtained dozens of firearms, including four Glock 9mm semiautomatic pistols and two Mossberg 9mm semiautomatic pistols.

