Election 2022: Ten On The Ballot For Becker School Board

BECKER (WJON News) - There are a total of ten names on the ballot for Becker School Board. With seven individuals running for three four-year seats and three running for two two-year seats, the six-member Becker School Board will welcome five new faces after election day. Here are the candidates for the four-year term on the board:

Sarah Colford – Business Owner

Sarah Colford. Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON

A Becker High School Graduate, Colford holds a degree from St. Cloud State University in Special Education. The mother of two children, she spent eight years in special education before opening her own business. She’s currently the chairperson for APEC (The American Indian Parent Advisory Council).

I feel like I bring another perspective. I'm really excited to work with a team of people that are not getting paid millions of dollars to be on the school board. You're really there for the betterment of the school. I just want to see Becker be the community that is inviting, and that people are looking towards bringing their children to our school district.

Aaron Jurek – Teacher and School Board Member

Aaron Jurek. Submitted Photo.

Jurek first ran for the school board 12 years ago, because he wanted to give back to the community. He says he’s proud of the work the board has done to make Becker Public Schools a top district in the state. The father of two boys, he feels they have had excellent opportunities in the school system. Jurek believes his experience as a teacher and his experience as a father of students in the district make him a good fit for the board.

I think in 12 years on school board, I've been a good voice for common sense. I bring my educational knowledge, being a teacher for 23 years, and having students who are in the system and have graduated from the system, I bring experience of the current situation. I think in the last 12 years, I've been a pretty even voice. I think we've moved in the right direction in 12 years, I'd like to continue to have the opportunity to continue to move Becker schools in the direction of excellence.

Nathan Koubsky – Director of Analytics / Head of Data Science

Nathan Koubsky - Photo by Jeff McMahon

Both Koubsky and his wife are graduates of Becker High School. The father of twin boys, Koubsky says he’s been involved in the community for many years. As the head of the data science department of a major corporation, he says he’s used to working with diverse people and differing ways of doing something.

You're not just electing me, but you're electing the community. I'm one that's going to react based on my constituents, based on the community's desires, and the direction the community wants to go. I have a strong desire to be inclusive to everybody, but focus our energy on where we're going to get the biggest bang for our buck, and focusing on educating our students. Let's bring excellence back to Becker.

Renee Regel – Economic Development Coordinator

Renee Regel - Photo by Jeff McMahon

Reigel is not actively campaigning for a position on the school board. After a 29-year career in banking, she has recently been named the Economic Development Coordinator for the City Of Becker. She signed on with the city after the withdrawal deadline had passed, but is worried about the new responsibilities interfering with a role on the school board.

“So I had declared my candidacy as I am a very passionate community member of Becker. And after the withdrawal period expired, I had a major life change that puts me in a situation where I'm not going to be able to give all that I want to give to this position. Although I continue to support Becker, and the schools and the teachers and the community and the students, this role is probably something I'll have to circle back to at another point in my life.”

Keri Rickard – Business Owner

Keri Rickard - Submitted Photo.

Rickard is originally from Washington state and has lived in Becker for the last seven years. She is the mother of six, with four currently in the school system. Rickard has a Master’s Degree in Education and enjoys being a substitute teacher in Becker when her schedule allows. She says she’s not afraid to stand up for the teachers of the district.

I have four kids already in the school, so I'm invested in every single one of the buildings and how it's run. My youngest two (are) both one years old, and so I'm in it for the long haul. I coached a little, I substitute in the schools, and so I don't see it as an “it’s just for my family, just for my kids”.

Corey Stanger - Special Education Teacher

Corey Stanger - Photo by Jeff McMahon.

Stanger is a special education teacher at Monticello High School where he teaches seventh and eighth-grade math and English. His two children graduated from Becker High School in 2016 and 2022. Stanger’s wife is a realtor in the Becker area. He says his experience both as a parent and an educator makes him a good fit for the school board.

I think you're going to find a person that's very open minded. That's thinking about student first school first person. Not a person that has an agenda just wants to make Becker school at the best place it can be.

Pete Weismann – Sales Manager

Pete Weismann - Submitted photo.

Weismann and his wife are 17-year residents of the Becker community with three children in the Becker Schools. He was appointed to an interim position on the School Board in June and is now running for a four-year term. He believes Becker has the best Early Childhood Family Education Program in the state and is a fan of a number of extra-curricular teams.

I'm running for school board because I believe that we can have a district that really does work for everyone. We need to ensure our district supports our parents. We need to focus on providing an atmosphere that's uniform, fair and just across the board for all of our students and staff. And finally, the physical safety of our students, staff and visitors must never take a backseat to anything.