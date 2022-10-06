Car Bursts Into Flames on Interstate 94 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to a car fire on Interstate 94 during the morning commute Wednesday.

The call came in just after 7:00 a.m. for a car that was fully engulfed in flames near Opportunity Drive.

Traffic was reduced to one lane while crews put out the fire.

The total estimated loss is about $5,500.

No one was hurt during the incident.