The Weekender: Eagles Tribute, Boo at the Zoo and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend, let us be your central Minnesota entertainment guide. You can enjoy an Eagles tribute show, catch The Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, enjoy some fall fun in Albany and share some laughs with the Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Tribute to the EaglesSt. Cloud
The Fabulous Armadillos and Collective Unconscious join forces once again to recreate the magical songs we all know as the premier band of California Rock in the 70’s, Eagles. You will hear all the hits and relive the sound of your turntable spinning those incredible albums. Hear Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, One Of These Nights, Desperado, I Can’t Tell You Why, Witchy Woman, Hotel California, Take It To The Limit and so many more! With their 9-piece band, you can sit back and close your eyes and feel the power of the Eagles live. Tickets range between $35-$40 and showtimes run Thursday through Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, October 6th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, October 7th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 8th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
The Rocky Horror ShowSt. Cloud
Central Minnesota Theatre is bringing back Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” this weekend. In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Complete with sass from the audience, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props, this deliberately kitschy rock ‘n’ roll sci-fi gothic musical is more fun than ever. Performances are Friday and Saturday on the main stage of The Red Carpet Nightclub. Tickets start at $20.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, October 7th, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 8th, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- 3
Boo at the ZooFreeport
Calling all Ghouls and Goblins! You can Trick or Treat around Hemker Park & Zoo from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Saturday in Freeport! Dress up in your Halloween Costume and watch the animals get their favorite Halloween Treats too. Discounted Admission is $16 for anyone 2 years old and up (anyone 23 months and younger is free).
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Saturday, October 8th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
Holy Family School Fall FestAlbany
Make your way to Albany this weekend as Holy Family is excited to announce their 3rd Annual Fall Festival. From 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday you and your family can enjoy kids activities, bounce houses, food, a raffle drawing and the showing of Coco! The event is free and you're encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, October 8th, 3:00 p.m.
- 5
Silly Beaver ComedySt. Cloud
The laughs are back again this weekend in downtown St. Cloud. Silly Beaver Comedy returns to Beaver Island Brewing. This weekend features Connor Hangsleben, a comedian and Podcast host originally from Minnesota. Connor started comedy at the age of 19 after a dare from his college swim team. Since then he has performed across the country. Tickets for the show are $15. The laughs begin at 9:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, October 8th, 9:00 p.m.