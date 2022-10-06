The Weekender: Eagles Tribute, Boo at the Zoo and More!

1

The Fabulous Armadillos and Collective Unconscious join forces once again to recreate the magical songs we all know as the premier band of California Rock in the 70’s, Eagles. You will hear all the hits and relive the sound of your turntable spinning those incredible albums. Hear Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, One Of These Nights, Desperado, I Can’t Tell You Why, Witchy Woman, Hotel California, Take It To The Limit and so many more! With their 9-piece band, you can sit back and close your eyes and feel the power of the Eagles live. Tickets range between $35-$40 and showtimes run Thursday through Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Thursday, October 6th, 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, October 7th, 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, October 8th, 7:30 p.m.