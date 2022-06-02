The 2022 Pierz Freedom Lineup + How to Get Tickets Now
Pierz Freedom Fest 2022 will feature headliner Trace Adkins -- Saturday, July 16th at the Genola Ball Fields.
Trace Adkins will be joined by Lonestar, and the Fabulous Armadillos.
Since Trace's debut in 1996, the larger-than-life star has sold over 11 million albums and charted more than 37 singles, sending 14 into Billboard’s Top 10. He’s also racked up two billion streams and boasts a reputation for fiery live performance – not to mention his multiple Grammy nominations, awards from the ACM and CMT, and a willingness to think outside the box.
Much more than a music festival, Pierz Freedom Fest is committed to giving back to the Pierz and the surrounding communities.
VIP and General Admission tickets are on sale now at Pierz area retailers and online HERE.