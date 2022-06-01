I'm usually not an online prank video person, but this one genuinely made me laugh.

There is a person in a plant costume on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis popping up and startling people as they walk by.

The costume is REALLY convincing. They are standing in a planter pot and everything. As people walk by the unassuming bush, the bush suddenly moves and catches the passerby off guard.

This is the best kind of prank. No one is getting hurt, property isn't being destroyed, and people are getting a genuine giggle from it. I knew when I saw this on my Twitter feed I had to share it. Thanks mysterious plant pranker (and @LemanieGrace) for sharing a smile today!

