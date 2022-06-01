MN Food Recall Focuses on Jif Peanut Butter

ST. PAUL -- The JIF peanut butter recall continues to affect area grocery stores.

This week’s food recall from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture includes three packaged products containing JIF peanut butter sold locally.

Fresh Del Monte

In response to the JIF peanut butter recall, Del Monte has recalled the following products sold worldwide:

Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter (5 ounces)

Peanut Butter Snack Pack (4.25 ounce)

Apples and Peanut Butter (6 and 5.5 ounces)

Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup

Taher, Inc.

Taher, Inc. is recalling 6.3-ounce packages of “Fresh Seasons Power Packs” because they contain JIF peanut butter.

The recalled “Fresh Season Power Packs” were sold in stores and vending machines in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

The product comes in 6.3 ounce clear plastic package

Lot numbers 135-142 on the bottom

Expiration dates ranging from 5/24 to 5/31

Fudgeamentals

Fudgeamentals is recalling fudge under both the Fudgeamentals and Walmart brands because they’re made with Jif peanut butter.

Packaged in 8oz plastic containers and 16oz plastic trays

Distributed nationwide through retail stores

Coblentz Chocolate Company

Coblentz Chocolate Company is recalling certain peanut butter products due to the possibility of Salmonella contamination.

Products sold between November 12, 2021, and May 21, 2022

Lot numbers include 1315-2140

Sold through the Coblentz Chocolate Company store and other retail outlets.

Bix Produce Company

Bix Produce Company is recalling 5oz packages of “Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box” and “Egg and Cheese Curds Snack Box” due to the potential of Salmonella.

Product comes in 5oz clear plastic packages

“Sell By” date of 4/18 to 5/31

Indiana Botanic Gardens

Indiana Botanic Gardens is recalling 30-count bottles of Botanic Choice brand Prune and Senna Softgels because they may contain undeclared peanuts.

Available through online and mail orders

Product comes in 30-count white plastic bottles

Lot #6105193 – Manufacturing date of 03-2022

Albanese Confectionary Group

Albanese Confectionary Group is recalling Albanese Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups due to the potential of Salmonella.

Product sold nationwide

Product sold in bulk bins

Taylor Farms

Taylor Farms Retail is recalling Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Salad Kit due to the potential of undeclared wheat and eggs.

Single production day – “best by” date of 6/2

9.75oz bag

For the list from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, click here.