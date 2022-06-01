Little Falls Man Jailed for Armed Robbery of Morrison County Bar

RICHARDSON TOWNSHIP -- A Little Falls man faces armed robbery charges after he allegedly held up a Morrison County bar early Tuesday.

Sheriff's deputies responded to The Cave Bar & Grill at around 12:20 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery. The bar is at the intersection of Highway 27 and 370th Avenue about four miles north of Hillman.

Authorities say 39-year-old Dustin Watkins entered the bar with a scarf around his neck holding what appeared to be a black rifle. Watkins allegedly demanded money from the cash register and the E-tabs.

Witnesses say he left in a silver pickup and headed east on Highway 27 toward Onamia.

Mille Lacs County deputies were able to locate the truck and detain Watkins.

Get our free mobile app

The sheriff's office says evidence was found at the scene associated with the hold-up. Watkins is being held in the Morrison County Jail awaiting formal charges.

How To Tell If You Are 'Up North' in Minnesota

Seven Reasons Mosquitoes Might Like You More Than Most