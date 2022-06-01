Elevate dance studio opens in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- There’s a new dance studio opening in Sauk Rapids.

Elevate Dance Center is open at 115 Division Street in Sauk Rapids for classes in many different types of dance (hip-hop, jazz, ballet, lyrical, tap, strength and stretch) along with master classes and private lessons.

Owner Shantelle DesMarais says the studio offers everything from drop-in classes to a subscription service.

I did three sports in high school in addition to studio dance, and that was one of the big issues that I faced. If I had a track meet to go to, I did have to just pay for that dance class, and I missed it; there was no making it up. So I'm hoping that this will offer some flexibility for families. If you do have another event, you can still make up that dance class by attending a different dance class at a different time. So whatever you want with your subscription, you can make it happen.

Desmarais says she’ll offer classes to drop-in as well.

I want it to be accessible to as many people as possible. So I'm hoping that this will allow people to get in the door and see what it's all about. I hope that people like this model, and I think it will be a really good option for people.

More information on the Elevate Dance Center is available through their website or on their app from the Google Play or Apple App Store.