3 of the Biggest Voices of 90s Country Performing in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- The lead singers from three of the biggest country bands of the 1990s will all be in Sauk Rapids this weekend.

Richie McDonald is the former lead singer of Lonestar, Larry Stewart was the lead singer of Restless Heart, and Tim Rushlow was the lead singer of Little Texas.

Together they now make up the band The Frontmen and they are performing outside at Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks this Saturday night.

Rushlow says the collaboration started when they did some USO tours several years ago, and then in the past two years decided to do a regular tour.

So we went out and did a few shows and the response was immediate and it was amazing. Then we started looking at the stats and we were going "wow" we've got 30 million records sold, 30 number one hits between the three of us. We are the guys that sang those songs back in the day and here we are as this new group called The Frontmen.

Lonestar's biggest hits include Amazed, I'm Already There, and Smile. Restless Heart's top songs include The Bluest Eyes in Texas, Why Does It Have to Be Wrong Or Right, and That Rock Won't Roll. And Little Texas' big hits include God Blessed Texas, What Might Have Been, and Amy's Back in Austin.

Rushlow says with over 30 combined number one hits between them, and over 50 Top 40 songs, they had to get creative in fitting them all into one show.

Everything gets played, it may be just a verse and a chorus. Our medleys consist of the songs that were close to being number one, some of them are number ones. And it's awesome to be able to do that. Our show opens up with a 10-song medley that just nails you between the eyeballs.

Lonestar was the winner of the ACM Top Vocal Group award in 1996, Restless Heart won the ACM Top Vocal Group in 1990, and Little Texas was the ACM Top Vocal Group in 1994.

Rushlow says The Frontmen have been working on an album of new music which should come out later this year.

The Frontmen will take the stage at 9:00 p.m. this Saturday. Mason Dixon Line is the opening act starting at 6:00 p.m.