Cathedral Softball Riding a 22-Game Win Streak

The Cathedral softball team has won 22 straight games after losing their first game of the year to Pierz. Cathedral head coach Todd Dingmann and the four senior captains joined me on WJON today. They are Katherine Bell, Rachel Dingmann, Kailee Falconer and Rachel Voit. Voit says the younger girls have "really stepped up" and it's good for them to get this experience. Falconer says this year's experience has been great and everyone always shows up to play with everyone doing their part. Rachel Dingmann says the challenging schedule has really helped their development. Katherine Bell says because of the late spring they had a condensed schedule in May to get all their games in. She says the weeks where they played all of those games were the most fun. This condensed schedule included 7 games in 6 days at one point.

Cathedral matched up with some tough opponents this season including the much larger school in St. Cloud, the St. Cloud Crush. (Tech and Apollo combined) They also played in a tournament in North Mankato. Head Coach Todd Dingmann says it was good to give the girls a chance to play in North Mankato where the state tournament is held every year.

Cathedral plays Pequot Lakes at 5pm at Miller Field in Waite Park Wednesday night in the winners bracket. If the Crusaders win their 23rd straight game they will play for the section championship Thursday in Waite Park. Holdingford and Pierz play an elimination game at 5pm in Waite Park tonight with the winner playing the Cathedral/Pequot Lakes loser at 7pm tonight.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Coach Dingmann, Katherine Bell, Rachel Dingmann, Kailee Falconer and Rachel Voit it is available below.