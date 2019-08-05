Tech Football Coach Jon Benson [PODCAST]

The Tech Tigers will open their 2019 season on the road against Hutchinson on Friday, August 30th, while week two will see the opening of the Tigers' new home field in a game against bitter rival Apollo.

Jon Benson will be coaching the Tigers for a second season this fall. Last season, Tech finished 6-4 and lost to Sauk Rapids-Rice in the second round of the section playoffs.

Coach Benson reflects on last season, talks about key returning players, moving to a new stadium and more.