Tech-Apollo Football is United Tackle Cancer Game

The Tech-Apollo football game to be held at the new Tiger Stadium will be a United Coaches. The game will be the first at the new Tiger Stadium at the brand new Tech High School campus.

The Tigers opened the season with a 28-21 at Hutchinson while Apollo downed St. Francis at home 31-24 last Friday.

Hear Friday night's Apollo at Tech game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports. Dave Overlund and Alex Svejkovsky will call the game with the pregame starting at 6:40.