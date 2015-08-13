T-Wolves Sign Tayshaun Prince to 1-Year Deal

According to NBC Sports the Timberwolves have signed free agent forward Tayshaun Prince to a 1-year contract for the veteran minimum.  Prince is a 6-9, 215 pound 35-year old veteran.  He averaged 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds in 58 games last season while playing for Detroit, Boston, and Memphis.

Prince gives the Wolves another veteran to go along with a young core.  The Wolves signed veteran point guard Andre Miller July 29 to give them some depth at point guard.

