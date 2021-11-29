Sun Country Offers $19 Flight to North Carolina for Cyber Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sun Country Airlines is offering a cheap flight to North Carolina this winter as part of its Cyber Monday deals.

Monday only you can book a flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for $19 to Asheville, North Carolina. The $19 flights are basically for the months of January and February, with a few select dates into March.

Departing flights from MSP are on Thursdays and Sundays.

Return flights back to the Twin Cities are also $19 in January and February with more $19 flights into March and April. Return flights are also on Thursdays and Sundays.

Additional baggage fees may also apply.

Other Cyber Monday deals that Sun Country is offering include flights to Denver for $39 one way traveling between January 4th and April 30th. And, $49 flights to both Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Clearwater/St. Pete, Florida.