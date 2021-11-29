Teenage Girl Died in ATV Crash Near Brainerd

BRAINERD -- A 16-year-old Apple Valley girl died in an ATV crash near Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in a large field just west of the Brainerd Airport.

Two riders of an ATV were traveling through the field when they came upon a valley or drainage area in the field, went air born, landed at the bottom of the valley, rolled multiple times before coming to a rest.

The driver, 18-year-old Tashaud Nelson of Apple Valley, was airlifted to North Memorial with unknown injuries.

The passenger, 16-year-old Isabella Brandt of Apple Valley, died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says neither rider was wearing a helmet or other protective gear.

