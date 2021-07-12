Strong Thunderstorms Possible on Wednesday

UNDATED -- Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Strong wind gusts and hail are possible with the strongest storms.

National Weather Service

Widespread thunderstorms are expected Wednesday. Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible, but it remains uncertain on where the highest threat for severe weather will develop.

Widespread heavy rain is likely across southern Minnesota this Wednesday, severe weather is possible.

