Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Severe Weather Awareness Week continues across Minnesota Thursday and we’ve got some helpful tips for your emergency safety plan.

The next topic is “Tornadoes.” The National Weather Service recommends having a plan in place in the event of a tornado.

If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, you should find your way to a designated tornado shelter, basement or lowest level, interior hallway, or windowless bathroom depending on the type of building you are in.

If you are driving or outdoors when a tornado is coming, officials say to leave the car behind and find a building if you can. If you cannot take shelter, the National Weather Service says to lie flat, face-down on the ground as far away from trees and cars as you can, and cover your head.

To help you practice your safety plans, there will be two statewide drills today at 1:45 p.m. for schools and businesses and another at 6:45 p.m. for families at home and second shift workers.

Over the course of the week, we will be covering each Severe Weather Awareness Week topic in detail. You can follow along by tuning into AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON or by reading the stories on our website: wjon.com.

Severe Weather Awareness Week 2023:

Monday - Alerts and Warnings

Tuesday - Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Hail

Wednesday - Floods