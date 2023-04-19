Severe Weather Awareness Week: Floods

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Severe Weather Awareness Week continues Wednesday with the timely topic of “Floods.”

Rising waters have become a concern across the state as we come out of one of the snowiest Minnesota winters on record.

Currently, Flood Warnings are in effect indefinitely for various parts of the state including one for the Mississippi River in St. Cloud due to snow melt. But during severe weather season, heavy rainfall can cause flash flooding in just a matter of hours.

The National Weather Service says there are some ways you can be prepared for potential flooding in your home. If you know you are at high risk for flooding, they recommend building an emergency kit with enough supplies to survive at least three days, having a weather radio or other way to access emergency alerts, moving critical home appliances to high ground, building barriers to keep out water, and making sure you have flood insurance.

Flash floods can also make roads impassable. Officials say you should turn your vehicle around and find another route if you come across a flooded road. If the water is high enough it can make driving difficult or even wash vehicles away from the road altogether.

Over the course of the week, we will be covering each Severe Weather Awareness Week topic in detail. You can follow along by tuning into AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON or by reading the stories on our website: wjon.com.

Severe Weather Awareness Week 2023:

Monday - Alerts and Warnings

Tuesday - Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Hail