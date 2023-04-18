Severe Weather Awareness Week: Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Hail

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Severe Weather Awareness Week continues Tuesday to help highlight best practices in the upcoming spring and summer weather seasons.

The next topic is “Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Hail.” Thunderstorms are a common warm weather occurrence but not every one is considered severe.

These storms bring rain, thunder, lightning, hail, and wind with them and are labeled severe when they bring large hail or winds at or over 58 miles per hour.

Because of these various overhead threats, the National Weather Service recommends finding appropriate shelter, such as a building with electricity or plumbing, or an enclosed, metal-topped vehicle with windows up, in the event of a thunderstorm.

Over the course of the week, we will be covering each Severe Weather Awareness Week topic in detail. You can follow along by tuning into AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON or by reading the stories on our website: wjon.com.

Severe Weather Awareness Week 2023:

Monday - Alerts and Warnings