Storm Chances Arrive Wednesday Afternoon
CHANHASSEN (WJON News) -- Scattered thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon and early evening as a cold front sags through.
A couple of storms could become severe with large hail and damaging winds.
The greatest coverage of storms is expected across eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
