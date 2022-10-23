Strong Storms Possible for Part of Minnesota Sunday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A conditional threat for severe storms exists Sunday evening into Monday morning as a cold front approaches.
Wind is the main threat, with hail as a secondary threat. Additionally, a tornado cannot be ruled out.
This will be an after dark event, so take precautions as appropriate.
A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7 pm Sunday evening until 3 AM Monday morning for parts of southern Minnesota.
The high temperatures on Monday will come near midnight with temperatures falling throughout the day.