Strong Storms Possible for Part of Minnesota Sunday

Strong Storms Possible for Part of Minnesota Sunday

Ethan Miller/ThinkStock

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A conditional threat for severe storms exists Sunday evening into Monday morning as a cold front approaches.

National Weather Service
loading...

Wind is the main threat, with hail as a secondary threat. Additionally, a tornado cannot be ruled out.

This will be an after dark event, so take precautions as appropriate.

National Weather Service
loading...

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7 pm Sunday evening until 3 AM Monday morning for parts of southern Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app
National Weather Service
loading...

The high temperatures on Monday will come near midnight with temperatures falling throughout the day.

Ghost Towns of Benton County

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports